Gaza City, Gaza – “What has this bird-like child done to be denied a few grains of wheat? Must he stand at a checkpoint and wait for a soldier’s permission to eat?”



The words come softly from Hanan Salem, 42, her voice worn thin by months of displacement and hunger. She sits on a torn mat inside a crumpled tent near Gaza City’s industrial zone, cradling her youngest son. His cheeks are sunken, his chest wheezes with infection, and his small body trembles in the cold.

Her husband was killed as they fled their home in Beit Lahia. Since then, she has scraped together what little food she can find: boiled lentils, a few scraps of bread. She hasn’t seen flour in over a month.



Salem speaks to TRT World as word begins to spread across Gaza that, for the first time in more than two and a half months, limited humanitarian aid is being allowed into the besieged territory.

The ban, imposed by Israel in March after the collapse of a ceasefire, had sealed off virtually all entry points for food, medicine, and fuel.

According to the UN, more than 500,000 Palestinians in Gaza—nearly one-quarter of the population—are facing catastrophic levels of hunger, classified as IPC Phase 5, the highest level of food insecurity .

Entire families have resorted to grinding animal feed and wild weeds into makeshift flour. An estimated 70 percent of children under five show signs of acute malnutrition, including Salem’s youngest. His body frail from weeks of near-starvation.

The move was reportedly approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after mounting international pressure from key Western allies, and is being described by some as a long-awaited humanitarian gesture.

But for families like Salem’s, that gesture comes too late, and with too many strings attached.

To start with, only a few dozen trucks will be entering each day, far fewer than the 600 trucks daily that crossed during earlier ceasefires.

The UN warns this trickle of aid is vastly inadequate for a population of over two million facing imminent famine.

Even more alarming than the numbers, say Palestinian families and humanitarian experts, are the conditions under which this aid is being distributed, and the system behind it.

The new aid is being coordinated not by long-established humanitarian actors like UNRWA, but by a controversial new body: the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a proposed international mechanism to coordinate food and basic relief supplies.

On paper, it appears to be a neutral, civilian-led initiative. But for many Palestinians, it’s something far more sinister: a system that forces them to prove they are worthy of survival.

A lifeline tied to obedience

The GHF, a Swiss-registered NGO, will filter aid recipients through a set of unclear security criteria overseen by Israeli authorities and private US contractors.

Aid will be distributed through a small number of centralised “secure zones,” raising fears that displaced families—particularly the sick, disabled, and those without factional connections—may be effectively excluded.



Aid workers and rights groups warn that coordination with Israeli authorities and private contractors could create de facto filters, especially without full transparency or independent oversight.