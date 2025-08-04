WORLD
2 min read
Top US, Pakistan diplomats discuss regional issues
Discussions took place the day after Islamabad hosted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, showcasing Pakistan's multifaceted diplomatic manoeuvres.
Top US, Pakistan diplomats discuss regional issues
"The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral matters and exchanged views on current regional and international issues," the statement said. / Reuters
August 4, 2025

Top US and Pakistani diplomats discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, a day after Islamabad hosted the Iranian president.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by telephone, according to a statement from the ministry in Islamabad.

"The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral matters and exchanged views on current regional and international issues," the statement said.

Both sides agreed to remain in contact and continue cooperation on areas of mutual interest.

Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian concluded his two-day visit to Islamabad on Sunday. During the crucial visit following a 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June over the Iranian nuclear programme, Pakistan declared its support to Tehran's pursuit of nuclear capability for "peaceful objectives and in accordance with the UN charter."

Islamabad also supported Tehran's right to defend against Israeli aggression.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran's president arrives in Pakistan on his first official visit

Mediating conversations

RECOMMENDED

This is the second contact between the two top diplomats in less than two weeks.

Dar and Rubio met late last month in Washington, where the US secretary of state expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s continued willingness to play a constructive role in mediating conversations with Iran and its commitment to preserving regional stability.

Ties between Islamabad and Washington have improved in recent months, with the two sides last week sealing a trade deal and devising plans to jointly explore oil reserves in the South Asian country.

Earlier, at the height of hostilities between Pakistan and India, President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire following a four-day armed conflict in May. India, however, says there was no US mediation.

Trump also hosted Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir at the White House for lunch in June in a rare diplomatic development.

RelatedTRT Global - Pakistan says trade deal with US 'very close' to final stage

Explore
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan