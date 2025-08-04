Top US and Pakistani diplomats discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, a day after Islamabad hosted the Iranian president.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by telephone, according to a statement from the ministry in Islamabad.

"The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral matters and exchanged views on current regional and international issues," the statement said.

Both sides agreed to remain in contact and continue cooperation on areas of mutual interest.

Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian concluded his two-day visit to Islamabad on Sunday. During the crucial visit following a 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June over the Iranian nuclear programme, Pakistan declared its support to Tehran's pursuit of nuclear capability for "peaceful objectives and in accordance with the UN charter."

Islamabad also supported Tehran's right to defend against Israeli aggression.

Mediating conversations