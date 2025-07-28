The US President Donald Trump has said he ended his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein after he repeatedly hired people who had worked for him, a betrayal that led Trump to eject Epstein from his private Florida club.

Trump made the remarks during a joint appearance with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland on Monday.

He was responding to a reporter’s question about his past ties to Epstein.

"That’s such old history, very easy to explain, but I don’t want to waste your time by explaining it," Trump said, before adding: "He did something that was inappropriate. He hired help and I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata."

"I threw him out and that was it. I’m glad I did, if you want to know the truth," he said.

The White House communications director, Steven Cheung, recently said on social media platform X that Trump had "kicked him out of his club for being a creep".

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, according to US authorities.

Trump and some of his allies previously cast doubt on that conclusion, fuelling conspiracy theories before the Justice Department reaffirmed that Epstein had taken his own life.

The issue resurfaced last week when the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had contributed to a 2003 birthday book for Epstein.

The report cited a drawing resembling a woman’s body and a note referencing shared secrets, allegedly signed by Trump.

Trump has denied the claim.