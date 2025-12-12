Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has warned that millions of women and children deprived of basic human rights are a stark reminder of the world’s deepening justice deficit, as she addressed an international gathering in Sierra Leone via video message.

Erdogan delivered her remarks to the programme “Building Resilience in Women and Girls Against Climate Change and Conflict”, praising Sierra Leone’s First Lady Fatima Maada Bio for her “strong leadership” on behalf of women and children.

She also commended Bio’s work as Chair of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development and as founder of the “Hands Off Our Girls” initiative, now marking its seventh anniversary.

Erdogan said she was grateful for their cooperation on the UN’s Zero Waste Advisory Board, which she chairs, noting Bio’s “exceptional efforts” in addressing shared global challenges.

Highlighting the theme of this year’s anniversary campaign – strengthening the resilience of women and girls in the face of climate change and conflict – she said it draws attention to one of the most pressing issues of the era.

“Climate change is one of the most significant global challenges of our time, affecting countries regardless of their level of development,” she said. “Intensifying natural disasters, drought, desertification and rising sea levels are deeply shaking societies.”

Women bearing burden

She added that more than 120 conflicts worldwide are exhausting humanity and “pushing it towards a breaking point”, with women and children paying the heaviest price. “Only in 2024, 676 million women and children were forced to live amid conflicts,” she said, adding that the number of women killed in wars over the past two years has doubled compared with previous years.

Erdogan warned that by 2050, some 158 million women are expected to be pushed into extreme poverty due to the impacts of the climate crisis.