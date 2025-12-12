TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's first lady warns world 'failing on justice' as crises hit women, children hardest
Emine Erdogan tells Sierra Leone forum that women must be central to peacebuilding and climate resilience efforts.
Erdogan warned that by 2050 some 158 million women are expected to be pushed into extreme poverty due to the impacts of climate crisis. / AA
December 12, 2025

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has warned that millions of women and children deprived of basic human rights are a stark reminder of the world’s deepening justice deficit, as she addressed an international gathering in Sierra Leone via video message.

Erdogan delivered her remarks to the programme “Building Resilience in Women and Girls Against Climate Change and Conflict”, praising Sierra Leone’s First Lady Fatima Maada Bio for her “strong leadership” on behalf of women and children.

She also commended Bio’s work as Chair of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development and as founder of the “Hands Off Our Girls” initiative, now marking its seventh anniversary.

Erdogan said she was grateful for their cooperation on the UN’s Zero Waste Advisory Board, which she chairs, noting Bio’s “exceptional efforts” in addressing shared global challenges.

Highlighting the theme of this year’s anniversary campaign – strengthening the resilience of women and girls in the face of climate change and conflict – she said it draws attention to one of the most pressing issues of the era.

“Climate change is one of the most significant global challenges of our time, affecting countries regardless of their level of development,” she said. “Intensifying natural disasters, drought, desertification and rising sea levels are deeply shaking societies.”

Women bearing burden

She added that more than 120 conflicts worldwide are exhausting humanity and “pushing it towards a breaking point”, with women and children paying the heaviest price. “Only in 2024, 676 million women and children were forced to live amid conflicts,” she said, adding that the number of women killed in wars over the past two years has doubled compared with previous years.

Erdogan warned that by 2050, some 158 million women are expected to be pushed into extreme poverty due to the impacts of the climate crisis.

“The existence of millions of women and children fighting for survival without basic rights such as the right to life, food security, access to clean water and education is the primary reason the world’s record on justice is full of failures,” she said.

She stressed that women must be seen as “central actors” in building a prosperous and fair world. “They should not be the ones waiting for help in humanitarian crises, but rather active participants in solutions.”

Global solidarity call

Citing research, she said higher female representation in parliaments increases the likelihood of ratifying international environmental agreements, while women’s involvement in mediation and peacebuilding can raise the chances of ending violence by up to 24 percent.

Countries where women enjoy higher social and political status also record 12 percent lower carbon emissions, she added.

Erdogan noted that women make up half of the agricultural workforce and, when given equal access to resources, could help reduce global hunger by up to 17 percent.

These examples, she said, underline a key truth: “Enhancing the resilience of women and children to global crises is only possible through women’s leadership.”

She expressed hope that this call emerging from Africa would inspire global solidarity capable of transforming the lives of women and children worldwide. As the year draws to a close, she wished for a new year in which “humanity attains lasting peace and works together to build a sustainable future.”

