When South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee was arrested on Tuesday in an alleged bribery case, the incident cast a harsh light on some of the most famous cases involving spouses of other global leaders who had grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Prosecutors accuse Kim of accepting a trove of luxury gifts, among them Chanel handbags, a diamond necklace, and a Van Cleef & Arpels pendant in exchange for political favours.

She also faces charges of stock manipulation and influence-peddling. The arrest marks a stunning chapter in South Korea’s history, where corruption scandals have toppled presidents before, but rarely ensnared their spouses so dramatically.

Former South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol, removed from office after his failed attempt to impose martial law last December, is now in prison and standing trial on insurrection charges.

While four other former South Korean presidents have been jailed in the past, this marks the first time in the nation’s history that both a former president and his spouse have been imprisoned.

But Kim is far from being alone as a first lady who got involved in corruption.

Argentina: Fall from grace

In Latin America, the story has repeated itself with striking regularity. In Argentina, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was once celebrated as both the first lady and, later, as president. That political legacy now carries a criminal record.

In 2022, she was convicted of steering inflated public works contracts worth over $70 million to a close associate. In June 2025, the nation’s Supreme Court upheld her six-year prison sentence and permanent ban from public office.

Honduras: The ‘petty cash’ case

Honduras saw its own scandal unfold in 2018, when Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo , wife of former president Porfirio Lobo, was arrested in what prosecutors dubbed ‘The first lady’s petty cash’ case.

Investigators found she had diverted millions of lempiras from social programmes into personal accounts just days before her husband’s term ended.

Initially sentenced to 58 years in prison, her conviction was later revised; she is now serving 14 years for fraud and misappropriation of funds.