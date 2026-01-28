The deputy chief minister of India's western state of Maharashtra was among those killed in a private plane crash on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The plane, carrying Ajit Pawar and others, crashed in Maharashtra's city of Baramati, said public broadcaster All India Radio.

Besides Pawar, four people were onboard including two crew members, and according to initial information, there were no survivors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pawar’s “untimely demise is very shocking and saddening.”