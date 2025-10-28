October 28, 2025
What has the US deployed?
10 warships, including the USS Gerald R Ford, the largest in the US fleet
One nuclear-powered submarine
One F-35 fighter jet
What’s happening?
Since early September, the US military has launched 10 strikes on alleged drug vessels, killing around 40 people
President Trump has accused Venezuelan President Maduro, without evidence, of leading the crime gang Tren de Aragua
Maduro condemned the deployment of the Gerald R Ford, calling it a US attempt to stage “a new eternal war” against Venezuela