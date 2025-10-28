AMERICAS
1 min read
US naval mobilisation in South America
South American waters run hot with growing
US naval mobilisation in South America
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
October 28, 2025

What has the US deployed?

  • 10 warships, including the USS Gerald R Ford, the largest in the US fleet

  • One nuclear-powered submarine

  • One F-35 fighter jet

    What’s happening?

  • Since early September, the US military has launched 10 strikes on alleged drug vessels, killing around 40 people

  • President Trump has accused Venezuelan President Maduro, without evidence, of leading the crime gang Tren de Aragua

  • Maduro condemned the deployment of the Gerald R Ford, calling it a US attempt to stage “a new eternal war” against Venezuela

RECOMMENDED

Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat