Gaza Civil Defence said it recovered the bodies of 94 Palestinians from the rubble in the enclave.

In a statement on Saturday, the agency said the bodies were retrieved in central Gaza City and transferred to the forensic department at Al-Shifa Medical Complex to arrange their burial in the Martyrs’ Cemetery in the central city of Deir al Balah.

Thousands of Palestinians are believed to remain buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza since the start of the Israeli war on the enclave in October 2023.