WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Thousands of Palestinians are believed to remain buried under rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza.
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Civil defence workers recover remains from rubble in Gaza City. / AP
December 20, 2025

Gaza Civil Defence said it recovered the bodies of 94 Palestinians from the rubble in the enclave.

In a statement on Saturday, the agency said the bodies were retrieved in central Gaza City and transferred to the forensic department at Al-Shifa Medical Complex to arrange their burial in the Martyrs’ Cemetery in the central city of Deir al Balah.

Thousands of Palestinians are believed to remain buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza since the start of the Israeli war on the enclave in October 2023.

RECOMMENDED

Civil Defence said it managed, in cooperation with the ministries of health and religious endowments, to transfer thousands of bodies buried in random locations to cemeteries in the enclave.

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, before the assault came to a halt under the ceasefire deal that took effect on October 10.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week