US
2 min read
Trump: US patience with Russia's Putin near breaking point
Trump's remarks came after Poland said earlier this week that its airspace was violated by drones amid overnight air strikes between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump: US patience with Russia's Putin near breaking point
Trump says his patience with Putin is running out. / Reuters
September 12, 2025

US President Donald Trump has warned that his patience with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in ending the Ukraine war is “running out and running out fast.”

“We're going to have to come down very, very strong. It's the only way,” Trump said in a TV interview on broadcaster Fox News, adding that this would involve “hitting very hard with sanctions to banks and having to do with oil and tariffs.”

Trump said peace efforts have faced reluctance from the leaders of both sides to come to the table.

“It's amazing; when Putin wanted to do it, Zelenskyy didn’t. When Zelenskyy wanted to do it, Putin didn’t. Now Zelenskyy wants to, and Putin is a question mark,” he said.

'A European problem'

Talking about sanctions on Russia, Trump said sanctions on banks and oil were an option, along with tariffs, but European countries also needed to participate.

"We're going to have to come down very, very strong," he said. He also cited previous measures meant to pressure India from importing Russian oil.

RECOMMENDED

"India was their biggest customer. I put a 50 percent tariff on India because they're buying oil from Russia. That's not an easy thing to do. That's a big deal, and it causes a rift with India."

"And remember this: this is a European problem, much more than our problem."

Trump's remarks came after Poland said on Wednesday that its airspace was violated by drones amid overnight air strikes between Russia and Ukraine, calling the incursion an “act of aggression.”

Russia’s Defence Ministry denied any intention to strike targets on Polish territory during the attacks, which it claimed targeted enterprises of Kiev’s military-industrial complex in western Ukraine.

RelatedTRT World - European leaders will visit US this week to discuss Russia-Ukraine war: Trump

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone