US President Donald Trump has warned that his patience with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in ending the Ukraine war is “running out and running out fast.”

“We're going to have to come down very, very strong. It's the only way,” Trump said in a TV interview on broadcaster Fox News, adding that this would involve “hitting very hard with sanctions to banks and having to do with oil and tariffs.”

Trump said peace efforts have faced reluctance from the leaders of both sides to come to the table.

“It's amazing; when Putin wanted to do it, Zelenskyy didn’t. When Zelenskyy wanted to do it, Putin didn’t. Now Zelenskyy wants to, and Putin is a question mark,” he said.

'A European problem'

Talking about sanctions on Russia, Trump said sanctions on banks and oil were an option, along with tariffs, but European countries also needed to participate.

"We're going to have to come down very, very strong," he said. He also cited previous measures meant to pressure India from importing Russian oil.