Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
The Syrian president says he stressed the importance of unifying international efforts to prevent the return of "terrorist groups", including Daesh.
(File)Trump with Syria's President Ahmed al Sharaa, at the White House on November 10, 2025. / Reuters
January 27, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said that he had a "great" conversation with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al Sharaa, referring to a phone call between the two leaders.

"I had a great conversation with the highly respected president of Syria," Trump told reporters before leaving for Iowa on Tuesday.

The Syrian president said that in the call, he stressed the importance of unifying international efforts to prevent the return of "terrorist groups", including Daesh.

Trump said all of the things having to do with Syria and that area are "working out very, very well."

"So, we are very happy about it," he added.

Washington has been engaged in shuttle diplomacy to push for peace in Syria and the integration of the terror group YPG.

The call between the two presidents comes after the extension of a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the YPG terror group by a further 15 days.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group.

The YPG has failed to implement a March 10, 2025, agreement with Damascus for the group’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syria has since issued a special decree guaranteeing the cultural, linguistic and civil rights of Kurdish Syrians.

Last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said he had spoken directly with al Sharaa and expressed strong confidence in his leadership.

Trump hailed Syria’s new leadership, saying President al Sharaa is delivering rapid progress after the ouster of regime leader Bashar al Assad, and confirmed Washington has lifted sanctions to help the country recover.

