US President Donald Trump has said that he had a "great" conversation with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al Sharaa, referring to a phone call between the two leaders.

"I had a great conversation with the highly respected president of Syria," Trump told reporters before leaving for Iowa on Tuesday.

The Syrian president said that in the call, he stressed the importance of unifying international efforts to prevent the return of "terrorist groups", including Daesh.

Trump said all of the things having to do with Syria and that area are "working out very, very well."

"So, we are very happy about it," he added.

Washington has been engaged in shuttle diplomacy to push for peace in Syria and the integration of the terror group YPG.

The call between the two presidents comes after the extension of a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the YPG terror group by a further 15 days.