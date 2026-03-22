Cuba is preparing itself for “possible military aggression” by the US, said the country's deputy foreign minister on Sunday in an interview.

"Our military is always prepared, and in fact, it is preparing these days for the possibility of (US) military aggression. We would be naive if not looking at what's happening around the world," Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said.

Expressing hope that the invasion would not happen, Cassio added that there would be no justification for it.

"Why would the government of the United States force its country to take military action against a neighbouring country like Cuba?" he further questioned.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Cuba's leadership is incapable of fixing a countrywide power outage and needs new leaders to do so.