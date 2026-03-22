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Cuba preparing for possible US ‘military aggression’: Deputy foreign minister
"Why would the government of the United States force its country to take military action against a neighbouring country like Cuba?" Carlos Fernandez de Cossio questions.
Cuba preparing for possible US ‘military aggression’: Deputy foreign minister
A view of Havana with the National Capitol building following a nationwide blackout that left millions without electricity, March 17, 2026 [FILE]. / Reuters
March 22, 2026

Cuba is preparing itself for “possible military aggression” by the US, said the country's deputy foreign minister on Sunday in an interview.

"Our military is always prepared, and in fact, it is preparing these days for the possibility of (US) military aggression. We would be naive if not looking at what's happening around the world," Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said.

Expressing hope that the invasion would not happen, Cassio added that there would be no justification for it.

"Why would the government of the United States force its country to take military action against a neighbouring country like Cuba?" he further questioned.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Cuba's leadership is incapable of fixing a countrywide power outage and needs new leaders to do so.

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"Cuba has an economy that doesn't work, and a political and governmental system that can't fix it, so they have to change dramatically," Rubio told reporters at the White House.

The US and Cuba have remained adversaries for 65 years, but the Trump administration has stepped up pressure from Washington.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said last week that officials from Washington and Havana have engaged in direct talks in an effort to address their differences.

RelatedTRT World - Cuba rejects US fuel request for embassy in Havana, exposes contradictions of Washington’s oil ban

SOURCE:AA
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