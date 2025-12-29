Another Palestinian baby lost his life in Gaza due to severe cold amid a widespread scarcity of shelters, the enclave’s health ministry has said.

A ministry statement said on Monday that two-month-old Arkan Firas Musleh died as a result of harsh weather conditions, bringing the death toll of toddlers from cold to three since early December.

According to the Gaza Civil Defence, 25 people, including six children, have died from cold and the collapse of damaged buildings in Gaza amid freezing weather conditions in the war-torn enclave.

Spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said that 18 buildings that had been damaged in previous Israeli strikes had fully collapsed, and more than 110 others recorded partial collapse in the current low-pressure weather system, threatening the lives of thousands of displaced people sheltering in these buildings.