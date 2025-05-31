A US federal appeals court blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to implement widespread layoffs across federal agencies, ruling that the executive order authorising the cuts exceeds the president’s constitutional authority, CNN reported.

In a 2-1 decision, the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court injunction that halted the layoffs officially termed reductions in force (RIFs) which had been on hold since May 9.

The court found that Trump lacked the necessary congressional approval to carry out such broad personnel changes.

Senior Circuit Judge William Fletcher, writing for the majority, stated that the executive order “far exceeds the President’s supervisory powers” and emphasised that “the kind of reorganisation contemplated by the order has long been subject to Congressional approval”.

Court blocks layoffs

The lawsuit, brought by a coalition of federal employees and labour groups, challenged the administration’s efforts to restructure nearly every Cabinet-level department, including the departments of Defense, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Justice, Interior, Labor, State and Treasury.