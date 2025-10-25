Sudan has urged the international community and regional and human rights organisations to condemn “crimes” committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against civilians and to take urgent action to stop them.

“The Government of Sudan strongly condemns the systematic crimes and grave violations continuously committed by the rebel Rapid Support militia against innocent, unarmed citizens, and its deliberate destruction of state institutions, in blatant and ongoing violation of human rights and all international values and norms,” the Sovereignty Council said in a statement on Saturday.

It said the government “calls on the international community and regional and human rights organisations to denounce these brutal practices and to take urgent action to stop the crimes of this militia and hold its perpetrators accountable, in order to protect civilians and uphold human rights”.

“Targeting civilians and vital facilities represents a dangerous escalation and a blatant assault that threatens the safety and security of citizens, constitutes a war crime, and violates all international and humanitarian laws and conventions,” it added.

As of 2000 GMT, the Rapid Support Forces had not issued a comment on the statement.