WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump doubts Iran's new leader can coexist peacefully with US
US president criticises Tehran’s choice of Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader while leaving the door open to possible talks amid an escalating regional war.
Trump doubts Iran's new leader can coexist peacefully with US
President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One, Monday, March 9, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., after returning from a trip to Florida. / AP
21 hours ago

US President Donald Trump said he doubts Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei can coexist peacefully with the United States, intensifying his criticism of Tehran’s leadership during the ongoing conflict.

“I don’t believe he can live in peace,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News that aired on Tuesday, adding he was “not happy” with Iran’s decision.

Trump has previously called Khamenei’s appointment “a big mistake,” warning the new leader “would not last long” without US approval.

RelatedTRT World - Trump claims US sank Iran’s navy, destroyed most missile launch platforms

Uncertain path to negotiations

Despite the harsh rhetoric, Trump suggested that talks with Iran remain possible.

“I’m hearing they want to talk badly,” he said, though he added that negotiations would depend on acceptable terms.

The comments marked a shift from his earlier claim that he had already agreed to discussions with Iranian officials.

Trump also defended the US decision to launch strikes against Iran beginning February 28, saying Washington destroyed roughly half of Iran’s missile stockpile in the opening attacks.

“If we had waited three days, I believe we would have been attacked,” he said, an assertion disputed by Tehran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons or missiles capable of reaching the United States.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Trump says US-Israel war with Iran 'pretty much' over

Justifying military action

Trump said his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had told him that Iranian officials claimed to possess enough enriched uranium for 11 nuclear bombs — a disclosure he said made military action unavoidable.

“They’re basically saying that I have to attack them,” Trump said.

The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on February 28.

The attacks reportedly killed more than 1,200 people, including Iran’s former supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Mojtaba Khamenei, his son, was appointed to succeed him this week.

Tehran has responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and several countries hosting US military assets, including Jordan, Iraq and Gulf states.

Eight US service members have been killed since the campaign began.

RelatedTRT World - Trump administration weighs ground operation to seize Iran's enriched uranium stockpile
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Putin assures Trump Russia not sharing intelligence with Iran: US envoy
UN chief set to embark on 'Ramadan solidarity trip' to Türkiye
Gunfire at US consulate in Toronto a 'national security incident': Canadian police
Afghanistan calls for 'appropriate' solution after 'wrongful detention' designation by US
Trump doubts Iran's new leader can coexist peacefully with US
Germany's Merz warns of 'dangerous escalation' in Iran war, sees no quick end
Mideast war exposes Europe's energy vulnerability: EU chief, Macron
Iran's 'black rain' poses serious health threat: WHO
US will launch 'most intense' strikes on Iran yet: Pentagon chief
Week of Israeli attacks displaces nearly 700,000 in Lebanon: UNHCR
US-Israeli attacks kill 193 children in Iran, including 8-month-old baby: Tehran
Hungary parliament adopts resolution opposing Ukraine's EU membership, war aid
US 'may not accept' Seoul's opposition to THAAD redeployment to Middle East: South Korea's Lee
US challenges international rules-based order, EU Council chief warns
Missiles violating Türkiye's airspace 'unacceptable', FM Fidan tells Iran