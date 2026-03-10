US President Donald Trump said he doubts Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei can coexist peacefully with the United States, intensifying his criticism of Tehran’s leadership during the ongoing conflict.
“I don’t believe he can live in peace,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News that aired on Tuesday, adding he was “not happy” with Iran’s decision.
Trump has previously called Khamenei’s appointment “a big mistake,” warning the new leader “would not last long” without US approval.
Uncertain path to negotiations
Despite the harsh rhetoric, Trump suggested that talks with Iran remain possible.
“I’m hearing they want to talk badly,” he said, though he added that negotiations would depend on acceptable terms.
The comments marked a shift from his earlier claim that he had already agreed to discussions with Iranian officials.
Trump also defended the US decision to launch strikes against Iran beginning February 28, saying Washington destroyed roughly half of Iran’s missile stockpile in the opening attacks.
“If we had waited three days, I believe we would have been attacked,” he said, an assertion disputed by Tehran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons or missiles capable of reaching the United States.
Justifying military action
Trump said his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had told him that Iranian officials claimed to possess enough enriched uranium for 11 nuclear bombs — a disclosure he said made military action unavoidable.
“They’re basically saying that I have to attack them,” Trump said.
The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on February 28.
The attacks reportedly killed more than 1,200 people, including Iran’s former supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Mojtaba Khamenei, his son, was appointed to succeed him this week.
Tehran has responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and several countries hosting US military assets, including Jordan, Iraq and Gulf states.
Eight US service members have been killed since the campaign began.