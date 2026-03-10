US President Donald Trump said he doubts Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei can coexist peacefully with the United States, intensifying his criticism of Tehran’s leadership during the ongoing conflict.

“I don’t believe he can live in peace,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News that aired on Tuesday, adding he was “not happy” with Iran’s decision.

Trump has previously called Khamenei’s appointment “a big mistake,” warning the new leader “would not last long” without US approval.

Related TRT World - Trump claims US sank Iran’s navy, destroyed most missile launch platforms

Uncertain path to negotiations

Despite the harsh rhetoric, Trump suggested that talks with Iran remain possible.

“I’m hearing they want to talk badly,” he said, though he added that negotiations would depend on acceptable terms.

The comments marked a shift from his earlier claim that he had already agreed to discussions with Iranian officials.

Trump also defended the US decision to launch strikes against Iran beginning February 28, saying Washington destroyed roughly half of Iran’s missile stockpile in the opening attacks.

“If we had waited three days, I believe we would have been attacked,” he said, an assertion disputed by Tehran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons or missiles capable of reaching the United States.