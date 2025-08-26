The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, announced late Monday that it has removed five Israeli banks and US-based Caterpillar from its portfolio.

The fund’s executive board said it decided to divest from First International Bank of Israel and its holding company FIBI Holdings, Bank Leumi, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, Bank Hapoalim and Caterpillar.

The decision was made due to "an unacceptable risk that the companies contribute to serious violations of the rights of individuals in situations of war and conflict,” the fund said in a statement.

The fund’s ethics council said Israel had unlawfully used Caterpillar bulldozers to demolish Palestinian homes in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“There is no doubt that Caterpillar’s products are being used to commit extensive and systematic violations of international humanitarian law,” it said.