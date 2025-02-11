US President Donald Trump has left open the possibility that Ukraine "may be Russian someday," and called for trading US aid for Kiev's natural resources, such as rare minerals.

"They may make a deal, they may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday," Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Monday.

"But we are going to have all this money in there and I say I want it back."

The US president also said his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will visit Kiev soon.

Trump noted that he will "probably" talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week.

“He wants to make a deal … I think they both (Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin) want to make a deal. It’s got to be done," he said.

Peace deal: It takes two to tango