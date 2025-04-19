The second round of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran on Tehran’s nuclear programme, held Saturday in Rome, has concluded.

“The second round of talks between Iran and the United States has just wrapped up,” Iran's official news agency IRNA said on X.

The state-run agency confirmed that a third round will take place next week, without specifying the location.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Rome earlier in the day to lead the Iranian delegation in talks aimed at addressing “the Islamic Republic’s civilian nuclear programme and termination of American sanctions against the country.”

Oman’s mediation