WORLD
2 min read
China slams US for ‘arbitrarily seizing’ vessels in Caribbean, extends support to Venezuela
Beijing opposes unilateral, illicit sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorisation of the UN Security Council, says the Foreign Ministry.
China slams US for ‘arbitrarily seizing’ vessels in Caribbean, extends support to Venezuela
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian attends a press conference in Beijing, China April 10, 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
December 22, 2025

China has slammed the US for “arbitrarily seizing” vessels of other nations amid escalating tensions in the Caribbean.

“The US practice of arbitrarily seizing other countries’ vessels grossly violates international law,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing on Monday.

“China opposes unilateral, illicit sanctions that have no basis in international law or have no authorisation of the United Nations Security Council,” said Lin.

The statement from Beijing came as the US forces were pursuing another Venezuelan oil tanker in the Caribbean, and if seized, it will be the third ship intercepted since December 10.

The US Coast Guard "operation" targets the Bella 1 tanker, a Panamanian-flagged vessel sanctioned by the US, which is en route to Venezuela to load oil, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.​​​​​​​ The incident follows the boarding of the Centuries supertanker on Saturday and the Skipper on December 10.

RelatedTRT World - US seizes third Venezuelan oil tanker amid rising tensions with Caracas

‘International piracy’

RECOMMENDED

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas.

US President Donald Trump declared a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela.

Venezuela condemns US actions as "international piracy."

Washington has claimed the measures aim to combat corruption and drug trafficking, while Caracas accuses the US of using anti-narcotics efforts as a pretext to remove President Nicolas Maduro from power and gain control over Venezuela's oil resources.

“We stand against any move that violates the purposes of the UN Charter and infringes upon other countries’ sovereignty and security and all acts of unilateralism and bullying,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

“Venezuela has the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries, and we believe that the international community can understand and support Venezuela’s stance of defending its own rights,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela claims oil target met despite US 'imperialist illegality'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week