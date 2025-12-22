China has slammed the US for “arbitrarily seizing” vessels of other nations amid escalating tensions in the Caribbean.

“The US practice of arbitrarily seizing other countries’ vessels grossly violates international law,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing on Monday.

“China opposes unilateral, illicit sanctions that have no basis in international law or have no authorisation of the United Nations Security Council,” said Lin.

The statement from Beijing came as the US forces were pursuing another Venezuelan oil tanker in the Caribbean, and if seized, it will be the third ship intercepted since December 10.

The US Coast Guard "operation" targets the Bella 1 tanker, a Panamanian-flagged vessel sanctioned by the US, which is en route to Venezuela to load oil, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.​​​​​​​ The incident follows the boarding of the Centuries supertanker on Saturday and the Skipper on December 10.

‘International piracy’