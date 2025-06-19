The Norwegian parliament recently rejected efforts to tighten rules on its huge sovereign wealth fund investing in companies operating in the West Bank.

Despite Norway’s central role in the initiation of the two-state peace process in the 1990s, the Norwegian lawmakers voted 88 to 16 against a proposal that would have ordered the fund to withdraw from companies “that contribute to Israel’s war crimes and the illegal occupation” of the West Bank.

Fueled by vast revenue from Norway’s abundant oil and gas exports, the country’s sovereign wealth fund is the biggest in the world and has some $1.8 trillion invested around the globe.

Its precedence-setting example matters, especially as it prides itself on the fact that many companies are excluded from its portfolios “on ethical grounds”.

Why then the vote for continued war crimes, illegal occupation and ethnic cleansing?

Double standards

According to its ethical guidelines, the fund cannot invest money in companies that directly or indirectly contribute to killing, torture, deprivation of freedom or other violations of human rights in conflict situations or wars.

But in practice, the fund is allowed to invest in a number of arms-producing companies, as only some kind of weapons, such as nuclear arms, are banned by the ethical guidelines as investment objects.

In the past two decades, the fund has excluded some Israeli companies, but in a highly restrictive manner, including Elbit Systems (September 2009), due to supply of surveillance systems for the Israeli West Bank barrier; Africa Israel Investments and Danya Cebus (August 2010), and Shikun Uvinui (June 2012), due to violation of international humanitarian law in occupied Palestinian territory by being involved in developing settlements.

Such exclusions create an impression of token concern because there are dozens and dozens of both Israeli and international companies operating in the West Bank, even as its Palestinian residents are under constant threat of violence and ethnic cleansing.

In Norway, the government was under pressure to use its financial clout to influence Israel’s policies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where its settlement policy has long been deemed illegal under international law.

Some 50 Norwegian NGOs, spearheaded by the country’s main union, called on the Labour government to ensure that the fund’s investments were in line with the country’s legal obligations.

Meanwhile, UN special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, urged Oslo to “fully and unconditionally divest from all entities linked to Israel’s unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory”.

In his reply of May 30, Norway’s finance minister Jens Stoltenberg said the Norwegian government was deeply concerned by developments in Palestine, both in Gaza and in the West Bank. Then he proceeded to defend the “legality” of the fund’s controversial investments in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. Stoltenberg is the former chief of NATO.

Business operations in occupied West Bank

Since the late 2010s, the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) has used independent international fact-finding missions to investigate the implications of the Israeli settlements on the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of the Palestinian people throughout the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem.

These reports do not cover all companies operating in the occupied territories. However, they do include the major ones that play the most critical roles

The overwhelming majority of these firms are headquartered in Israel. There are more than 110 such companies.

Since the first OHCHR report in 2020, some are no longer involved in the listed activities, such as General Mills and its Israeli subsidiary, which likely divested following a campaign to get the company to stop manufacturing its Pillsbury products on stolen Palestinian land.