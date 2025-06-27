The Israeli-US food distribution scheme in Gaza is "slaughter masquerading as humanitarian aid" and must be dismantled immediately, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said, denouncing the one-month-old mechanism as a deliberately dehumanising operation forcing civilians to risk death for food.

"With over 500 people killed and nearly 4,000 wounded while seeking food, this scheme is slaughter masquerading as humanitarian aid and must be immediately dismantled," MSF said in a statement on Friday.

The organisation blamed the scheme, coordinated by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), for turning basic food aid into a deadly ordeal.

"The way supplies are distributed forces thousands of Palestinians, who have been starved by an over 100-day-long Israeli siege, to walk long distances to reach the four distribution sites and fight for scraps of food supplies," MSF said.

'If people arrive early and approach checkpoints, they get shot'

Aitor Zabalgogeazkoa, MSF emergency coordinator in Gaza, described the system as a trap.