Rua al-Zaaliq arrived in Türkiye in 2015 as she and her family fled Syria to escape a bloody crackdown by the Bashar al Assad dictatorship.

She gave birth to three daughters during her stay in Türkiye, made many friends and embraced the host country as her second home.

Understandably, it was with a heavy heart that she decided to return to her homeland recently – joining nearly three million Syrians who have gone back home since the fall of Assad a year ago.

Rua, 42, says she had to take the decision to return “for the sake of our future and my children’s education”.

“I love Türkiye and feel that I truly belong there. I have more Turkish friends than friends back here in Damascus,” Rua tells TRT World from the Syrian capital.

“I hope to return (to Türkiye) someday under better circumstances and travel across the country that became a second home to me.”

During the 14-year-long civil war in Syria, Türkiye became the largest host of refugees from the strife-torn country, becoming the temporary home for more than 3.5 million refugees, more than half of the 6.8 million Syrians forced to flee their country.

Since December 2024, more than half a million Syrians have returned to their homeland from Türkiye, signalling a growing wave of voluntary returns, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X .

Despite the recent returns, more than 2.5 million Syrians still live in Türkiye, according to data released in August.

On Monday, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimated that 1.2 million refugees – plus 1.9 million internally displaced people – have returned to their homes in Syria since December 2024.

The UN agency said more than five million Syrians remain displaced within Syria, while an additional 4.5 million are living abroad.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, urged the international community, the private sector, and the Syrian diaspora to “intensify efforts to support recovery,” emphasising that all returns must be voluntary and sustainable.

A separate UN survey conducted earlier this year in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt found that a growing number of Syrians intend to return home. Among the 6,316 respondents, 80 percent said they definitely wish to go back, and 20 percent plan to do so within the next year.

Most of those returning have settled in Damascus and Aleppo, the country’s two largest cities, according to the UN, with roughly 350,000 people moving there since late 2024.

Another 95,000 have gone to city where the brutal repression of protests ignited the civil war in 2011.

Home sweet home