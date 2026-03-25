Oil prices tumbled and stocks rose on Wednesday after reports that Washington sent a peace plan to Iran, while Tehran announced it will let "non-hostile" oil vessels through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The international benchmark Brent crude dipped slightly to around $69.57 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate hovered near $66.29, as traders reassessed demand outlooks.

Comments from Donald Trump earlier this week had initially buoyed sentiment, with the US president dismissing recession fears and describing the economy as being in a “period of transition” that would ultimately drive growth.

But those reassurances were quickly overshadowed by renewed concerns that US tariffs on key trading partners could slow global economic activity — and in turn weaken oil demand.

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Fed outlook shifts