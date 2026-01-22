Venezuelan lawmakers have voted to lift controls on private investment in the country's oil sector, paving the way for the return of US oil companies, as sought by President Donald Trump.

The bill, which was passed by MPs on the first reading on Thursday, allows for "private companies domiciled in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela" to independently engage in oil exploration and extraction.

Over the past two decades, private companies were only allowed to operate in joint ventures with state-owned oil firm PDVSA, which insisted on holding a majority.

It comes less than three weeks after the US abduction of President Nicolas Maduro, whose predecessor and mentor Hugo Chavez forced the nationalisation of foreign-owned oil companies in the mid-2000s.

The bill was promoted by Maduro's former deputy, acting leader Delcy Rodriguez, who has presided over a lightning-fast thaw in US ties.

Warming relations