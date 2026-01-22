POLITICS
2 min read
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Venezuelan lawmakers approve bill to throw open the country's lucrative oil sector to private investors, paving way for return of US energy majors as pushed by Trump.
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Legislation liberalising the oil sector sails through parliament, where interim leader Rodriguez's socialists have a majority. / Reuters
January 22, 2026

Venezuelan lawmakers have voted to lift controls on private investment in the country's oil sector, paving the way for the return of US oil companies, as sought by President Donald Trump.

The bill, which was passed by MPs on the first reading on Thursday, allows for "private companies domiciled in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela" to independently engage in oil exploration and extraction.

Over the past two decades, private companies were only allowed to operate in joint ventures with state-owned oil firm PDVSA, which insisted on holding a majority.

It comes less than three weeks after the US abduction of President Nicolas Maduro, whose predecessor and mentor Hugo Chavez forced the nationalisation of foreign-owned oil companies in the mid-2000s.

The bill was promoted by Maduro's former deputy, acting leader Delcy Rodriguez, who has presided over a lightning-fast thaw in US ties.

Warming relations

RECOMMENDED

In a sign of the speed of the changes unfolding in Caracas, Washington named a new head for its mission in Venezuela.

The US embassy page listed Laura F. Dogu — a former ambassador to Nicaragua and Honduras — as the new charge d'affaires to Venezuela, in what was seen as another step on the road to the restoration of full diplomatic ties.

Caracas and Washington severed ties after Maduro's reelection in 2019, and the US embassy has been mostly deserted since then, barring a few local employees.

Within days of Maduro's abduction in Caracas, US diplomats visited the city to discuss reopening the embassy.

Trump has said he was working "really well" with Rodriguez, who was vice president in Maduro's anti-US government.

On Wednesday a US official said Rodriguez would visit the United States soon.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat