WORLD
2 min read
US congressional panel subpoenas billionaire Leslie Wexner over Epstein ties
Wexner previously came under scrutiny for his close association with Jeffrey Epstein, who managed his personal wealth and served as trustee of his charitable foundation.
US congressional panel subpoenas billionaire Leslie Wexner over Epstein ties
This September 19, 2014 file photo shows retail mogul Leslie Wexner, at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio. / AP
January 8, 2026

The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee will subpoena billionaire Leslie Wexner to sit for a deposition before the panel over his ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a Democratic lawmaker on the panel said on Wednesday.

"We secured key subpoenas for billionaire benefactor Les Wexner, and the executors of the Epstein estate," Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia said in a statement in which he also thanked Republican US Representative Anna Paulina Luna.

Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. The panel voted to approve the subpoenas on Wednesday.

Wexner has previously been in focus for his association with the late financier, who was entrusted with managing the billionaire's personal finances and served as the trustee of his charitable foundation.

RelatedTRT World - Over 2 million Epstein-related documents still under review: US Justice Department

Wexner, a former CEO and founder of Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands, has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing. The Wexner Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED

President Donald Trump's administration, under pressure from Trump's political base, has ordered the US Justice Department to release files tied to criminal probes of Epstein, who was friends with Trump in the 1990s, in compliance with a transparency law passed by Congress.

Trump had earlier made efforts to keep the files sealed.

Trump has said he had a falling-out with the disgraced financier long before Epstein's 2019 death in jail.

The Justice Department revealed in late December it has 5.2 million pages of Epstein files left to review. Epstein had ties with many politicians and influential figures from different walks of life.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks