The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee will subpoena billionaire Leslie Wexner to sit for a deposition before the panel over his ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a Democratic lawmaker on the panel said on Wednesday.

"We secured key subpoenas for billionaire benefactor Les Wexner, and the executors of the Epstein estate," Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia said in a statement in which he also thanked Republican US Representative Anna Paulina Luna.

Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. The panel voted to approve the subpoenas on Wednesday.

Wexner has previously been in focus for his association with the late financier, who was entrusted with managing the billionaire's personal finances and served as the trustee of his charitable foundation.

Wexner, a former CEO and founder of Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands, has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing. The Wexner Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Wednesday.