WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine holds 'productive' talks in Florida — joint statement
The US-Ukraine meeting focused on four key documents, including the further development of a 20-point plan.
Ukraine holds 'productive' talks in Florida — joint statement
Ukraine held "productive" meetings with American and European partners over three days. / Reuters
December 21, 2025

Ukraine held "productive" meetings with American and European partners over three days in the US state of Florida as part of efforts to end the nearly four-year Russia-Ukraine war, according to a joint statement.

"The Ukrainian delegation held a series of productive and constructive meetings with American and European partners," the statement shared by US special envoy Steve Witkoff on X on Sunday.

The US-Ukraine meeting focused on four key documents, including the further development of a 20-point plan, aligning positions on both multilateral and US security guarantee frameworks for Ukraine, and advancing an economic and prosperity plan for the country's recovery.

"Particular attention was given to discussing timelines and the sequencing of next steps," according to the statement.

Ukraine remains "fully committed to achieving just and sustainable peace,” with shared priorities of stopping the killings, ensuring guaranteed security, and creating conditions for recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity, the statement added.

"Peace must be not only a cessation of hostilities but also a dignified foundation for a stable future," it said.

Peace framework

Ukraine "highly values" the leadership and support of the US and the continuation of close coordination with partners in the next stages of this work, according to the statement.

The meetings are the latest in a series focused on a peace framework.

US President Donald Trump's envoys held talks with Ukrainian and European officials in Germany last weekend and earlier this week.

In November, the US and Ukraine met in Geneva and drafted a "refined peace framework.”

Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and unofficial adviser, then met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on December 2 to discuss the draft.

Later, the US and Ukraine delegations held follow-up talks in Florida, which both sides described as constructive.

Meanwhile, Russian Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev also flew to Miami for talks with US officials and said discussions are proceeding "constructively.”

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Eurasian leaders gather in Russia for regional summits
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week