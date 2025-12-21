Ukraine held "productive" meetings with American and European partners over three days in the US state of Florida as part of efforts to end the nearly four-year Russia-Ukraine war, according to a joint statement.



"The Ukrainian delegation held a series of productive and constructive meetings with American and European partners," the statement shared by US special envoy Steve Witkoff on X on Sunday.



The US-Ukraine meeting focused on four key documents, including the further development of a 20-point plan, aligning positions on both multilateral and US security guarantee frameworks for Ukraine, and advancing an economic and prosperity plan for the country's recovery.



"Particular attention was given to discussing timelines and the sequencing of next steps," according to the statement.



Ukraine remains "fully committed to achieving just and sustainable peace,” with shared priorities of stopping the killings, ensuring guaranteed security, and creating conditions for recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity, the statement added.



"Peace must be not only a cessation of hostilities but also a dignified foundation for a stable future," it said.



Peace framework

Ukraine "highly values" the leadership and support of the US and the continuation of close coordination with partners in the next stages of this work, according to the statement.



The meetings are the latest in a series focused on a peace framework.



US President Donald Trump's envoys held talks with Ukrainian and European officials in Germany last weekend and earlier this week.



In November, the US and Ukraine met in Geneva and drafted a "refined peace framework.”



Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and unofficial adviser, then met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on December 2 to discuss the draft.



Later, the US and Ukraine delegations held follow-up talks in Florida, which both sides described as constructive.



Meanwhile, Russian Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev also flew to Miami for talks with US officials and said discussions are proceeding "constructively.”