ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
Trump says Cambodia-Thailand peace deal to be signed 'immediately' upon his arrival in Malaysia
"I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand," the US president says.
Trump says Cambodia-Thailand peace deal to be signed 'immediately' upon his arrival in Malaysia
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One ahead of his arrival in Malaysia, October 25, 2025. / Reuters
October 25, 2025

​​​US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he is en route to Malaysia, where a Cambodia-Thailand peace deal will be signed “immediately” upon landing.

“I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He extended condolences following the passing of Queen Mother Sirikit.

“Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand,” he said.

Trump added that he plans to meet Thailand’s prime minister.

RECOMMENDED

The president will attend a dinner with ASEAN leaders and is expected to witness the signing of a peace accord between Cambodia and Thailand, following deadly border clashes in July that ended after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim mediated a ceasefire.

He indicated the timing of the signing would accommodate all parties attending.

RelatedTRT World - Trump to attend Thailand-Cambodia peace deal signing at ASEAN summit in Malaysia

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes