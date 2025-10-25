​​​US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he is en route to Malaysia, where a Cambodia-Thailand peace deal will be signed “immediately” upon landing.

“I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He extended condolences following the passing of Queen Mother Sirikit.

“Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand,” he said.

Trump added that he plans to meet Thailand’s prime minister.