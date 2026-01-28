The US-backed Nasry "Tito" Asfura, began his administration on Tuesday, following a political crisis that called into question the validity of his victory and the backing of President Donald Trump.

At the National Congress, the 67-year-old began his 2026-2030 term before a handful of supporters, where he took the oath of office before Congressional leader Tomas Zambrano, who placed the presidential sash on him.

“We have to get to work with humility. Time has started to run, and we have to solve people’s problems in order to serve them,” Asfura said in his first speech as president.

The ceremony in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, took place without the presence of other international leaders, as is customary, nor leaders from neighbouring Guatemala and El Salvador.

The speech focused on the president’s policies, especially on security, welfare, and education, where he highlighted that 10 million books had already been printed for first-grade children.

‘Hondurans want peace’