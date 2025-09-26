TÜRKİYE
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Trump on Thursday said he believed Ankara would agree to his request to stop buying Russian oil.
(FILE) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov gestures during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, September 25, 2025. / Reuters
September 26, 2025

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Türkiye, as a sovereign state, determines for itself the fields in which it will cooperate with Russia.

Addressing reporters in Moscow, Peskov highlighted that the TurkStream and Blue Stream natural gas pipelines are running at full capacity. He underlined that trade and economic collaboration between Türkiye and Russia is ongoing.

“Türkiye is a sovereign state that independently decides on the areas in which it will cooperate with Russia,” Peskov said.

NATO claims on Russian jets

Peskov also responded to claims that diplomats from several NATO countries want Russian combat planes to be shot down if they enter allied airspace.

“I don't even want to talk about it, it's an extremely irresponsible statement,” he said, rejecting allegations of airspace violations as “groundless”.

Peskov stressed that Russian fighter jets conduct flights in line with international regulations and that no credible evidence of violations has been presented.

Remarks on Zelenskyy

He also dismissed threats made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who suggested Kremlin officials should “know where the closest bunker is” if the war continues.

Peskov said Zelenskyy is trying to prove himself to European backers, adding: “He throws threats right and left, sounding rather reckless.”

He argued that Zelenskyy’s comments show Kiev’s focus remains on war rather than peace. “The real situation on the battlefronts tells a different story: every day, Ukraine’s position and negotiation stance deteriorate,” he said.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
