A couple of days ago, I sat through a judge sentencing my mother, Asiya Andrabi (64), to three terms of life imprisonment, effectively a death sentence, under different sections of what is known as one of the most draconian pieces of legislation enacted by India.

This was the first time a Kashmiri woman, jailed for her participation in Kashmir's self-determination movement, was sentenced to life.

Along with my mother, two of her associates, Nahida Nasreen and Sofi Fehmeeda, were sentenced to thirty years of imprisonment.

The three of them were arrested in 2018, and the trial lasted eight years.

My mother has spent over fifteen years of her life in various Indian prisons, mostly under the Public Safety Act , another law designed to target dissidence in India-administered Kashmir.

This was not the first time I had lived through this ordeal.

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More than two decades ago, in a similar courtroom, as a small child, I had witnessed a judge pronounce a life imprisonment sentence against my father , Qasim Faktoo, under a fictitious case, but in reality, for his involvement in the movement.

My father, an organic intellectual – as the Italian leftist intellectual Gramsci would put it – has now spent thirty-three years behind bars, written over twenty books from his cell, and earned a doctorate in Islamic Studies from prison.

My parents are now lodged in two different prisons, hundreds of miles away from their home, their children, and also each other.

The sentence order against my mother ran twenty-eight pages, filled with the usual judicial claptrap - mainly legal sections detailing various crimes allegedly committed by the three.

It is strange, the power they bear over the Kashmiri life, how they steal years from our lives like it means nothing, how they can break our homes, tear apart our families, and then go back to their own, to their families, sleeping in peace.

We have a room for our father at our home, a home he has never lived a day in.

But he would send books for me. After decades of his imprisonment, we have a library at our home, a mark of both his presence and absence in our lives.

In Urdu, one refers to one's spouse as shareek-e-hayaat, meaning the one with whom life is shared.

My mother, being the woman she is, said that she has now truly become my father's shareek-e-hayaat, as they share the life sentence now.

How India treats activism as a crime

The sentencing of my mother to life imprisonment reveals the futility of categories such as violent and non-violent, combatant and non-combatant, militant and activist, legal and illegal, in places like India-administered Kashmir.

These distinctions, which the liberal world constructs and polices with great confidence, collapse the moment they are tested against the reality of what colonial states actually do to those who resist them.

Related How residents in Indian-administered Kashmir face ‘collective punishment’ - TRT World - TRT World

My mother never actually picked up a weapon, although one is within one’s rights to do so against an occupation.

The court acquitted her of waging war, of funding militancy; every charge that carried the implication of ‘violence’ was dropped for want of evidence.

What remained were her words, her associations, her beliefs. And for those, she received life imprisonment.

This tells you something: the distinction between violent and non-violent resistance, which the liberal world insists upon as the boundary between the acceptable and the unacceptable, means nothing to a colonial state deciding how to punish those who resist it.

The sentence my mother received is not lighter than what an armed combatant would receive. It is the same.