British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday he supported a strong and independent BBC, but the public broadcaster must get its “house in order” after US President Donald Trump threatened to sue over its editing of one of his speeches.

The British Broadcasting Corporation has been plunged into its biggest crisis in decades after its director general and head of news quit following criticism about its standards and accusations of bias, including over the Trump speech.

Starmer, who has built a solid relationship with Trump, was asked in parliament if he would tell the US president to drop his threat of a $1 billion lawsuit against the BBC, which is funded by a compulsory levy on British TV-watching households.

Trump’s action could result in the BBC having to use money paid by TV viewers to compensate the US president, a move that would compound the crisis at the broadcaster and provide more ammunition to its critics.

Related TRT World - BBC apologises over Trump speech controversy as two executives resign

“Let me be clear, I believe in a strong and independent BBC,” Starmer said.

“Some would rather the BBC didn’t exist. Some of them are sitting up there,” he said, pointing to opposition Conservative lawmakers.

“I’m not one of them. In an age of disinformation, the argument for an impartial British news service is stronger than ever.”

But he also said the BBC must uphold the highest standards. “Where mistakes are made, they do need to get their house in order.”