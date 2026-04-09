A former Iranian foreign minister, Kamal Kharazi, has died from wounds suffered in US-Israel strikes on April 1, Iranian media reported.

Kharazi, 81, had been serving as the head of the Strategic Council for International Relations, which is part of the foreign ministry.

The veteran diplomat, "who was wounded in a terrorist attack carried out by the American-Zionist enemy a few days ago, died a martyr tonight", the Mehr and Isna agencies reported on Telegram.