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Kamal Kharazi, ex-top diplomat dies from wounds sustained in US-Israel 'terrorist attack'
Former Iranian foreign minister "who was wounded in a terrorist attack carried out by the American-Zionist enemy a few days ago, died a martyr tonight," Mehr and Isna news agencies report.
Kamal Kharazi, ex-top diplomat dies from wounds sustained in US-Israel 'terrorist attack'
Kamal Kharazi's wife was also killed in the US-Israel attack, local media say (FILE) / AFP
April 9, 2026

A former Iranian foreign minister, Kamal Kharazi, has died from wounds suffered in US-Israel strikes on April 1, Iranian media reported.

Kharazi, 81, had been serving as the head of the Strategic Council for International Relations, which is part of the foreign ministry.

The veteran diplomat, "who was wounded in a terrorist attack carried out by the American-Zionist enemy a few days ago, died a martyr tonight", the Mehr and Isna agencies reported on Telegram.

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His wife was killed in the attack on their home in Tehran, media reported.

Kharazi was Iran's envoy at the United Nations in New York and then became foreign minister from 1997 to 2005, under then president Mohammad Khatami.

Spiritual leader Ali Khamenei and a number of top military and political figures have been assassinated in US-Israel attacks since February 28.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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