Pakistan has strongly rejected the jail sentences handed to a Kashmiri leader and her two associates, calling the verdict a “grave miscarriage of justice".

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said that the court ruling reflects a “broader pattern of suppressing dissent” in India-administered Kashmir.

An Indian special court on Tuesday sentenced Asiya Andrabi to life in prison, while two of her associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were each sentenced to 30 years under India’s infamous anti-terror laws.

The three were convicted in January on charges including “conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and waging war against the state”.

Andrabi, who founded the all-women resistance organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat in 1987, which was later banned by the Indian government, was arrested in April 2018.

Calling Andrabi “a vocal advocate for the Kashmir cause", Islamabad urged the international community, including the United Nations, to hold India accountable for its actions in Kashmir.

Pakistan reaffirmed its support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination under UN resolutions.

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