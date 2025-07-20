Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other top officials mark the 51st anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, with Erdogan visiting the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to inaugurate development projects and reaffirm Ankara's unwavering support for the rights and sovereignty of Turkish Cypriots.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate the Turkish Cypriots on the July 20 Peace and Freedom Day,” Erdogan said in a social media post on Sunday. ,

“On the 51st anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, I commemorate with mercy our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Turkish Cypriot people's struggle for existence and extend my gratitude to our heroic veterans.”

Foreign Ministry: Turkish Cypriots live in security and peace

In a statement, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry underscored the legitimacy of the 1974 operation and reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to the TRNC’s future.

“Türkiye, in accordance with its rights and obligations arising from international agreements, guaranteed the existence and security of the Turkish Cypriots 51 years ago today,” the ministry said. “Today, Turkish Cypriots live in security and peace under the umbrella of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, standing strong under the shadow of their own flag.”

“As the Motherland and Guarantor, Türkiye will always continue to defend the rights and interests of the TRNC and work with all its might for the reaffirmation of the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriots—equal sovereignty and equal international status—as the equal co-owners of the Island,” the statement added.