Israel kills over dozen Palestinians waiting near Gaza aid centre
Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians near a Gaza food aid centre, killing 15 and wounding dozens amid a deepening humanitarian crisis.
Several deadly incidents have taken place near aid distribution cite in Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
June 14, 2025

At least 15 more Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd of civilians waiting for food aid near a distribution centre in central Gaza, according to medical sources and witnesses.

The victims were among a large group of people gathered near the US-Israeli aid distribution centres near the Netzarim corridor in the central part of the enclave, medical sources told Anadolu on Saturday.

Meanwhile, witnesses reported that Israeli military vehicles and drones fired indiscriminately at the crowd near the distribution site.

This marks another deadly incident involving Palestinians attempting to access humanitarian assistance amid a worsening crisis in Gaza.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 90 Palestinians were killed and 605 wounded were admitted to hospitals in Gaza over the past 48 hours.

Since October 7, 2023, the death toll from the ongoing Israeli genocidal war has risen to 55,297, with 128,426 wounded.

Since March 18, 2025, casualties have reached 5,014 deaths and 16,385 injuries.

SOURCE:AA
