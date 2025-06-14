At least 15 more Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd of civilians waiting for food aid near a distribution centre in central Gaza, according to medical sources and witnesses.

The victims were among a large group of people gathered near the US-Israeli aid distribution centres near the Netzarim corridor in the central part of the enclave, medical sources told Anadolu on Saturday.

Meanwhile, witnesses reported that Israeli military vehicles and drones fired indiscriminately at the crowd near the distribution site.

This marks another deadly incident involving Palestinians attempting to access humanitarian assistance amid a worsening crisis in Gaza.