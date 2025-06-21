US President Donald Trump has taken credit for a peace deal negotiated in Washington DC between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda — and complained that he would not get a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

The warring African nations said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they had initialed an agreement aimed at ending the conflict in eastern DRC — to be formally signed in the US capital next week.

"This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!" Trump said in a Truth Social post confirming the breakthrough.

But Trump also complained that he had been overlooked by the Norwegian Nobel Committee for his mediating role in conflicts between India and Pakistan, as well as Serbia and Kosovo.

He also demanded credit for "keeping peace" between Egypt and Ethiopia and brokering the Abraham Accords, a series of agreements aiming to normalise relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Trump campaigned for office as a "peacemaker" who would use his negotiating skills to quickly end war in Ukraine and Gaza genocide, although both conflicts are still raging five months into his presidency.

Indian officials have denied that he had any role in its ceasefire with Pakistan. Islamabad has however acknowledged Trump's role and nominated him for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.