POLITICS
2 min read
Trump says Putin wants to end Ukraine war as Moscow flags hurdles to US peace plan
US president says Witkoff and Kushner held 'reasonably good' talks with Putin, while Kremlin warns there is still 'no compromise' on key demands.
Trump says Putin wants to end Ukraine war as Moscow flags hurdles to US peace plan
Trump: Putin 'wants to end the war' but Moscow rejects parts of US plan / Reuters
December 3, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin still wants to end the war in Ukraine, as Washington continues to push its revised draft peace plan.

"He would like to end the war," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He said he had spoken on Tuesday night with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, who held talks with Putin in Moscow.

"I can tell you that they had a reasonably good meeting with President Putin. We’re going to find out," he said.

"What comes out of that meeting I can’t tell you."

Trump said Russia "strongly" desired an agreement to end the conflict, describing the Moscow discussions as "a reasonably good meeting."

He added: "I can’t guarantee the results of that meeting, because it takes two to tango."

‘No compromise’

RECOMMENDED

Witkoff and Kushner extended their discussions with Putin into the early hours of Wednesday, though no progress was announced toward a settlement.

The Kremlin said no "compromise" had been reached on issues it considers fundamental, including territorial concessions and Ukraine’s potential membership of NATO, which Moscow still views as a "central" concern.

The White House has been publicly optimistic about its plan to end what it calls Europe’s worst conflict since the Second World War.

But that optimism appeared to dim on Wednesday after Moscow said it found some elements of the revised plan "unacceptable."

Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy adviser who took part in the talks, said recent gains by Russian forces had shaped the atmosphere of the discussions.

"The progress and nature of the negotiations were influenced by the successes of the Russian army on the battlefield in recent weeks," he told reporters.

"Through their military achievements, our soldiers have contributed to making our foreign partners’ assessments of possible paths to a peaceful settlement more favourable."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return