Donald Trump said he is sending his envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow as the US president seeks to close out a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday that there were "only a few remaining points of disagreement" — but European leaders were sceptical, and Russian missiles continued to rain down on Kiev.

He also expressed hope to meet "soon" with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages."

An initial US plan, which was claimed heavily weighted in Russia's favour, has been replaced by one taking in more of Ukraine's interests. An official familiar with the new version told the AFP news agency it was "significantly better."

However, US officials acknowledged that "delicate" issues remain.

On the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that there is "clearly no Russian willingness" for a ceasefire or to discuss the new, more Ukraine-friendly proposal.

Frantic discussions have been underway since the weekend when Ukrainian and US representatives huddled in Geneva to discuss Trump's controversial, initial 28-point plan for settling the conflict.

The latest talks, including US and Russian delegates, were taking place in Abu Dhabi, US media reported. Leaders of a group of 30 countries supporting Ukraine also met by video on Tuesday.

US negotiator Dan Driscoll emerged upbeat from meeting with Russian counterparts, with his spokesman saying: "The talks are going well and we remain optimistic."

The White House cited "tremendous progress," while cautioning that "there are a few delicate but not insurmountable details that must be sorted out."

Russia offering 'big concessions'