WORLD
2 min read
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Spanish PM says immigrants are vital to Spain’s economy, which grew 2.8 percent last year, almost double the eurozone’s 1.5 percent.
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Sanchez replied, telling Musk: "Mars can wait. Humanity can't." / Reuters
January 30, 2026

Spain's prime minister has defended his government's plan to grant legal status to undocumented residents after criticism from tycoon Elon Musk on social media.

The plan approved Tuesday by Pedro Sanchez's leftist government could affect around 500,000 undocumented workers, and bucks a trend in other parts of Europe to crack down on immigration.

SpaceX and Tesla chief Musk reposted a message on his social media platform X written by a right-wing influencer that described the plan as "electoral engineering", the entrepreneur reacting with the comment: "Wow".

The initial post, viewed millions of times, alleged that Sanchez would in effect be importing 500,000 loyal voters.

Sanchez replied late on Thursday, telling Musk: "Mars can wait. Humanity can't" -- a reference to Musk's oft-repeated idea that humans will one day travel to other planets.

Immigrants bolster jobs, pensions

RECOMMENDED

Sanchez argues immigrants are key to Spain's economy, which expanded 2.8 percent last year -- nearly twice the 1.5 percent growth posted in the entire eurozone.

With Spain facing an ageing population and low birth rate, Sanchez says immigrants help sustain the workforce and maintain the pension system.

The main opposition conservative Popular Party and far-right Vox have lashed out at the government, saying the regularisation will encourage more irregular immigration.

Musk annoyed the Spanish government earlier this month when he suggested at Davos that Europe could generate all the electricity it needed by covering relatively unpopulated areas of Spain with solar installations.

Spanish Environment Minister Sara Aagesen called the proposal "a total extravagance".

RelatedTRT World - European leaders slam Elon Musk for meddling in politics, elections
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure