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Israel says it hit Syrian army positions in country’s Sweida region
Israel claimed its strikes responded to aggression against Druze in Sweida governorate.
Israel says it hit Syrian army positions in country’s Sweida region
Syrian authorities have not commented on the Israeli attacks in Sweida. [File photo] / Reuters
6 hours ago

The Israeli army said on Friday that it carried out overnight strikes on army targets in southern Syria, in what it claimed was a response to an attack on Druze citizens in Sweida.

The army said in a statement that it targeted an army command headquarters and weapons depots.

The strikes were carried out in response to an "attack on Druze citizens in the Suwayda Governorate" in southern Syria, according to the statement, adding that the strikes occurred overnight.

As of 0640GMT, there was no immediate comment from Damascus on the Israeli army’s statement.

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Syrian authorities have previously said they guarantee equal rights for all segments of the population, including the Druze community.

Damascus has also said that Israel uses allegations concerning the Druze as a pretext to interfere in Syria’s internal affairs.

The Israeli army did not provide further details on the extent of the damage or casualties.

SOURCE:AA
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