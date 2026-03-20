The Israeli army said on Friday that it carried out overnight strikes on army targets in southern Syria, in what it claimed was a response to an attack on Druze citizens in Sweida.

The army said in a statement that it targeted an army command headquarters and weapons depots.

The strikes were carried out in response to an "attack on Druze citizens in the Suwayda Governorate" in southern Syria, according to the statement, adding that the strikes occurred overnight.

As of 0640GMT, there was no immediate comment from Damascus on the Israeli army’s statement.