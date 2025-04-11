WORLD
1 min read
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
India's weather office expects heavy rain with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over central and eastern India till Saturday.
00:00
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
India is expected to experience a much hotter April, with above normal temperatures across most of the country. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 11, 2025

Nearly 100 people have died since Wednesday after heavy rain lashed parts of India and Nepal, officials and media said, and the weather department has predicted more unseasonal rain for the region.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Wednesday raised a multi-hazard warning for the country, with heatwave conditions in the western parts and thunderstorms in the eastern and central region.

In the eastern state of Bihar, at least 64 people died in rain-related incidents since Wednesday, a senior official from the state's disaster management department told Reuters.

Local media reported that more than 20 people have died in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile in neighbouring Nepal, lightning strikes and heavy rain killed at least eight people, National Disaster Authority officials said.

RECOMMENDED

India's weather office expects heavy rain with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over central and eastern India till Saturday.

The monsoon season usually begins in June in southern India, and summer months in the recent past have been marked by intense heatwaves that have killed several people.

State-run IMD said last week that India is expected to experience a much hotter April, with above normal temperatures across most of the country.

Explore
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot