The United States has formally completed its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation, ending nearly 78 years of membership in the UN health agency, US officials said.

The departure took effect January 22 2026, following the required one-year notice period under international rules.

In a joint statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. announced the move, saying the US had withdrawn from the WHO and freed itself from the organisation’s constraints.

The officials cited what they described as the WHO’s failures during the COVID-19 pandemic, including its handling of the outbreak that began in Wuhan, China. They accused the agency of pursuing a politicised and bureaucratic agenda, obstructing timely information sharing and acting against US interests under the influence of nations hostile to the US.

They said US engagement with the WHO will now be limited strictly to carrying out the withdrawal process and safeguarding the health and safety of the American people. All US funding for and staffing of WHO initiatives has ceased, according to the statement.

US personnel have been recalled, and the country has shifted its focus to direct bilateral partnerships and independent approaches to global health efforts, the officials said.