EUROPE
2 min read
Zelenskyy renews plea for more air defence after Russia's attack on Kiev
Zelenskyy's comments come after Russia's attack on the Ukrainian capital killed at least seven.
Zelenskyy renews plea for more air defence after Russia's attack on Kiev
Ukraine also said Saturday it had attacked a Russian oil refinery near Moscow / Reuters
November 15, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed his plea for more air-defence systems a day after Russian strikes on Kiev killed seven people.

His latest comments came on Saturday after Russian missiles struck apartment blocks across the Ukrainian capital on Friday.

Ukraine said Russian attacks had killed four people in its southern region on Saturday.

"Ukraine needs support that saves lives: more air-defence systems, more protective capabilities and greater resolve from our partners," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Earlier, officials had said the death toll from Friday's attack on Kiev had risen to seven after an elderly woman died in hospital.

Zelenskyy said one of the victims was Nataliia Khodemnchuk, the wife of an operator at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant who died during the 1986 nuclear disaster.

"Nearly four decades later, Nataliia was killed in a new tragedy caused once again by the Kremlin," he said.

Other victims of the attack included a couple in their 70s and a 62-year-old.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Russia carries out massive, deadly attack on Ukraine, Kiev responds with long-range strikes

Striking back

Ukraine also said Saturday it had attacked a Russian oil refinery near Moscow. The Ukrainian army said on social media it had hit a refinery in the Ryazan region near Moscow.

The strike, it said, was "part of efforts to reduce the enemy's ability to launch missile and bomb strikes".

Ukraine has regularly staged missile and drone attacks inside Russia throughout the Kremlin's invasion since 2022.

Ryazan governor Pavel Malkov said Russian air defences had shot down 25 Ukrainian drones over the region during the night.

"Falling debris caused a fire on the premises of one enterprise" but there had been no casualties, Malkov said on Telegram.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect