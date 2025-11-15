Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed his plea for more air-defence systems a day after Russian strikes on Kiev killed seven people.

His latest comments came on Saturday after Russian missiles struck apartment blocks across the Ukrainian capital on Friday.

Ukraine said Russian attacks had killed four people in its southern region on Saturday.

"Ukraine needs support that saves lives: more air-defence systems, more protective capabilities and greater resolve from our partners," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Earlier, officials had said the death toll from Friday's attack on Kiev had risen to seven after an elderly woman died in hospital.

Zelenskyy said one of the victims was Nataliia Khodemnchuk, the wife of an operator at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant who died during the 1986 nuclear disaster.

"Nearly four decades later, Nataliia was killed in a new tragedy caused once again by the Kremlin," he said.

Other victims of the attack included a couple in their 70s and a 62-year-old.