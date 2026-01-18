​​​​​​​The Iraqi military assumed control of the Ain al Asad Airbase in western Anbar province following the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces, the defence ministry announced.

The ministry said on Sunday that the army formally took over the management of the base after the international coalition troops left the facility.

Chief of General Staff General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah inspected the site to oversee the distribution of duties and responsibilities among Iraqi units following the handover, according to the state news agency INA.