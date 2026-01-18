The Iraqi military assumed control of the Ain al Asad Airbase in western Anbar province following the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces, the defence ministry announced.
The ministry said on Sunday that the army formally took over the management of the base after the international coalition troops left the facility.
Chief of General Staff General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah inspected the site to oversee the distribution of duties and responsibilities among Iraqi units following the handover, according to the state news agency INA.
The US-led international coalition was established in 2014 to combat the Daesh terror organisation after the group captured Mosul and large swathes of Iraqi territory.
In addition to the Ain al Asad Airbase, coalition forces have historically operated out of a central base in Baghdad, facilities in Erbil and various training camps.