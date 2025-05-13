US President Donald Trump said he will order the removal of "brutal and crippling" US sanctions on Syria after consultations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other regional leaders.

"After discussing the situation in Syria with the crown prince, your crown prince, and also with President Erdogan of Türkiye, who called me the other day and asked for a very similar thing, among others, and friends of mine, people that I have a lot of respect for in the Middle East, I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness," Trump said on Tuesday in Riyadh as he addressed an investment forum.

He was referring to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was in attendance.

"But now it's their time to shine. It's their time to shine. We're taking them all off," Trump said of Syria. "So, I say, 'Good luck Syria. Show us something very special, like they've done, frankly, in Saudi Arabia.’"

The confirmation of the move comes one day after Trump acknowledged he was considering removing US sanctions on Syria. His determination is the latest to come from Western leaders as they seek to lift economic penalties imposed on Damascus during the rule of the since-ousted Bashar al-Assad regime.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, marking the end of the Baath Party’s rule that began in 1963, after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that the EU would gradually lift sanctions on Syria as he hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Paris.