ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
The Philippines orders mass evacuations, cancels flights as Fung-wong typhoon powers up
Fung-wong threatens torrential rains, destructive winds, and storm surges, days after Typhoon Kalmaegi killed 204 people in the country.
The Philippines orders mass evacuations, cancels flights as Fung-wong typhoon powers up
More than 300 domestic and international flights have been cancelled. / AP
November 9, 2025

The Philippines evacuated over 100,000 residents across its eastern and northern regions as Fung-wong intensified on Sunday into a super typhoon, threatening to unleash torrential rains, destructive winds, and storm surges, with its expected arrival later in the day

Storm alert signals have been hoisted across large parts of the Philippines, with Signal No. 5, the highest warning, raised over southeastern Luzon, including Catanduanes and coastal areas of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, while Metro Manila and surrounding areas are under Signal No. 3.

Packing sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) and gusts of up to 230 kph, Super Typhoon Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, is forecast to make landfall in Aurora province in central Luzon Sunday night at the earliest.

Parts of Eastern Visayas were already experiencing power outages.

Some images shared by the Philippine Coast Guard in Camarines Sur showed evacuees carrying bags and personal belongings as they transferred from long, narrow passenger boats to waiting trucks during preemptive evacuation operations.

RelatedTRT World - Philippines halts search for typhoon dead as huge new storm nears
RECOMMENDED

300 flights cancelled

More than 300 domestic and international flights have been cancelled, according to the civil aviation regulator.

A video shared by ABS-CBN News on X showed stormy conditions in Catanduanes province, with an overcast sky, tree branches swaying violently in the wind, and strong rain visibly falling and pounding the area, its intensity audible.

Fung-wong approached the Philippines just days after the country was battered by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which killed 204 people and left a trail of destruction before slamming into Vietnam, where it claimed five more lives and devastated coastal communities.

In the fishing village of Vung Cheo in central Vietnam, fishing vessels were seen piled up in wrecks along the main road on Saturday, where hundreds of lobster farms had been washed away or damaged.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177