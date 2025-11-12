Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said he received a letter from US President Donald Trump asking him to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial in three separate corruption cases.

"This morning, President Isaac Herzog received the attached letter from US President Donald Trump, calling on him to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," Herzog's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the ongoing court cases, with no ruling yet delivered, and his supporters have dismissed the trials as politically motivated.

In a speech to the Israeli parliament in October, Trump suggested to Herzog that he pardon Netanyahu.

In the letter, Trump says he is writing to Herzog at a "historic time, as we have, together, just secured peace that has been sought for at least 3,000 years."

"I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister," it adds.

"While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System... I believe that this 'case' against Bibi... is political, unjustified prosecution," the letter says.

‘Unwavering support’