A man suspected of burning a copy of the Quran inside a mosque in Villeurbanne, near Lyon, France, was arrested late on Tuesday evening, authorities have said.

The man is described as "psychologically fragile" by both the prosecutor and a police source.

The incident occurred early on Monday morning, shortly before 4 am local time, at the Errahma Mosque as it was opening for morning prayers.

The suspect reportedly entered the mosque with the intent to steal and then set a copy of the Quran on fire before fleeing the scene.

The mosque’s leaders, along with Villeurbanne Mayor Cedric Van Styvendael, condemned the act as "an extremely serious Islamophobic attack."