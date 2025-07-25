After years of pouring colour, memory and identity onto canvas, Taha Hussein Abu Ghali, a visual artist and researcher in art therapy, now finds himself breaking the wooden frames of his paintings, not in protest, but in desperation.

Under Israel’s months-long siege , which has left Gaza without electricity, fuel or basic supplies, art has become a currency of survival.

In a haunting video that has gone viral, Hussein, 43, is seen dismantling his framed works, stacking the splintered wood to make a fire to cook for his children.

“These were my most beautiful paintings, God is my witness. To me, they were like music to the heart. And now, I break them apart and burn them. Because art has turned into bread.”

Hussein shared the video on Instagram, his voice trembling as he recorded:

“We’re forced, with pain in our hearts, to burn our paintings under the shadow of this crisis. We have no fuel, no electricity, no gas, nothing. And if we’re lucky, maybe we have flour or bulgur. But there’s nothing to cook with. So, we take the wood and bake bread with it. May God help us.”

The reaction to the post was immediate and global.

Artists, journalists and human-rights defenders shared his story. But the gesture, Hussein explains, is not a cry for pity, it is a window into a cruel reality.

“To be honest, we’re just one step away from starving to death,” he tells TRT World over the phone. “We’re still managing, scraping by with help from friends. But the humanitarian situation is extremely dangerous. We are on the edge of mass death.”

A father of five: three boys and twin girls, Hussein now lives displaced with his family in a tent in Asda City, west of Khan Younis. It is the eleventh time they have been forced to flee since the war began.

“Originally, we were from the Al-Nasr area. But we’ve moved from Rafah to Al-Aqsa University, then to empty lands, back and forth between Hamad City and other locations. Eleven times,” he says.

As he speaks of displacement, and now his burnt canvases probably on his mind, he adds: “We’ve lost everything.”

Nearly the entire population of 2.2 million is displaced, and with the death toll from air strikes nearing 60,000 and more than 143,000 injured, conditions remain dire.

Burning art to bake bread

When asked what triggered him to burn over twenty of his works, his answer is simple and stark: “One kilo of wood costs 8 shekels. And we need at least three kilos a day just to make bread or cook something small for lunch. After burning the doors, the cabinets, even the kids’ desks, the paintings were all we had left.”

His wife prepared the meal that day, using wood from the frames.

“Usually I light the fire,” he says. “But that day, I just couldn’t. She’s stronger than me. She cooked on the wood that once framed my life’s work.”

Hussein’s artistic journey began in childhood. He is a figurative surrealist who works with abstract and cubist influences and holds a degree in Art Education and Humanities and a master’s in Mental Health. He teaches arts, crafts, and Arabic calligraphy at Al-Nasr Model School and is a researcher in art therapy.

His portfolio includes visual set design for documentaries, theatre and drama productions. “I don’t follow a specific style,” he says. “I use whatever visual language serves the concept.”