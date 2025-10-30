Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to strengthen Germany's partnership with Türkiye during his visit to Ankara, emphasising the distinctive nature of relations between the two nations.

"Türkiye and Germany share special and diverse relations - in foreign and security policy, as well as in migration, energy, and trade," Merz said in a social media post ahead of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

Germany’s leader also emphasised his commitment to developing "strategic partnerships" to address new geopolitical challenges during the visit.

"We are entering a new geopolitical phase. Therefore, we must expand our strategic partnerships," he said, adding that "I want to further expand our close partnership. That's why I'm in Ankara meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan”.

Chancellor Merz, who formed the new German coalition government in May, is making his inaugural visit to Ankara on Thursday.

Ukraine and defence on the agenda

The visit is expected to centre on the ongoing war in Ukraine and peace initiatives in the Middle East, where Türkiye has positioned itself as a key mediator.